Following meetings with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su, Cowen raises the company's price target from $90 to $100.

The firm notes that "messages of roadmap consistency, execution dependability and much closer collaboration with key customers shone through" the talks.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay: "With Intel's roadmap in flux, but in larger measure due to AMD's own product innovation, we forecast share gains and strong revenue/margin growth."

Context: Intel recently announced a delay for its 7nm products due to a "defect mode" in the process. A prior 10nm delay had already given AMD time to build a competitive advantage.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on AMD. Wall Street analysts average out to that Bullish view, but SA contributors have a Neutral stance.