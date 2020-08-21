Guotai Junan International (OTC:GTIJY) partners with NIO (NYSE:NIO), Contemporary Amperex Technology and Hubei Science Technology Investment to boost the development of new energy vehicle battery.

The companies will also support Wuhan Weineng focused on car-and-battery separation business in the industry and launch battery as a service product.

GTJAI said: "As the increase of proportion of the new energy vehicle models with separate car and battery in the future, Weineng is facing a blue ocean opportunity."

