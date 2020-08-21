Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) restarts job cuts even as its main U.S. rivals hold off on reducing headcount during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under increased pressure to reduce costs, the San Francisco-based bank quietly ended its pause on cutting jobs in recent weeks and plans to make deeper cuts in months and years ahead, Bloomberg reports.

"We are at the beginning of a multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient company," Beth Richek, a spokesperson for the bank, said in a statement to Bloomberg. "We expect to reduce the size of our workforce through a combination of attrition, the elimination of open roles, and job displacements."

The first job cuts will affect those who Wells Fargo had planned to let go earlier this year but were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to people familiar with the situation.

A decision on the scope of the entire effort hasn't yet been made as CEO Charlie Scharf completes a strategic review that he started when he came on board in October.

See WFC's revenue and net income per employee lags vs. its peers BAC, JPM, C: