Meridius Resources (OTC:MRIRF) announces that it is expanding its acquisitions by reaching an agreement to option, the Dunlop Bay Property, located in the Matagami region in the Province of Quebec.

Under the option agreement, company has the right to acquire 100% ownership in 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

This agreement combined with the 'King Tut' acquisition announced on August 11, 2020.

Company appoints of Mr. Amrik S. Virk as new CEO.

He has held a variety of senior positions in Canadian government including Minister of Advanced Education and Minister of Technology and Innovation in British Columbia.