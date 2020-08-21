Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC -1.3% ) names Nick O’Neil as Chief Financial Officer to succeed existing CFO Liam Stewart who is retiring after 5 years in the role to pursue opportunities in the digital infrastructure arena; the appointment is effective Sep. 1, 2020.

Joined in 2007, O’Neil serves as a senior managing director in Macquarie and has been a member of MIC’s senior leadership team since April 2018. Previously, O’Neil served at KPMG Australia in the role of corporate tax adviser.

"His background and knowledge of the company, as well as his capital markets and transaction experience will be especially valuable to MIC as we continue to pursue a sale or sales of the company or its operating businesses," says CEO Christopher Frost.