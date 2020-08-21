Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG -5.9% ) are on watch after Hindenburg Research pushes out a negative report.

The research firm says the euphoric retail stock may have the brightest management red flags it has even seen.

Hindenburg sees 60% downside in the stock that it calls uninvestable.

"The stock is priced absurdly rich even under a best-case scenario. This is clearly driven by retail momentum & euphoria."

"The COVID surge is not likely to be permanent. As the pandemic eases and people get back to work, we expect growth will ease."

Hindenburg is out on an island on GRWG with Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street both bullish.