Seeking Alpha

Stocks edge down in advance of housing, PMI data

|About: Deere & Company (DE)|By: , SA News Editor

U.S. stocks edge down in early trading with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 off 0.1% and the Dow essentially flat, as investors wait for economic data.

Treasurys rise, with the 10-year yield slipping almost 2 basis points to 0.64%.

Deere (NYSE:DE) climbs 4.5% after boosting its sales outlook.

Real estate sector (+0.6%) leads gainers in the S&P 500 industry sectors, followed by industrials (+0.3%). Materials (-0.5%) and communication services decline the most (-0.4%).

Crude oil falls 1.9% to $42.00 per barrel; gold -0.1% to $1,945.10 per ounce.

The Dollar Index jumps 0.6% to 93.30.