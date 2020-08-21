U.S. stocks edge down in early trading with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 off 0.1% and the Dow essentially flat, as investors wait for economic data.
Treasurys rise, with the 10-year yield slipping almost 2 basis points to 0.64%.
Deere (NYSE:DE) climbs 4.5% after boosting its sales outlook.
Real estate sector (+0.6%) leads gainers in the S&P 500 industry sectors, followed by industrials (+0.3%). Materials (-0.5%) and communication services decline the most (-0.4%).
Crude oil falls 1.9% to $42.00 per barrel; gold -0.1% to $1,945.10 per ounce.
The Dollar Index jumps 0.6% to 93.30.