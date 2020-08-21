U.S. stocks edge down in early trading with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 off 0.1% and the Dow essentially flat, as investors wait for economic data.

Treasurys rise, with the 10-year yield slipping almost 2 basis points to 0.64%.

Deere (NYSE:DE) climbs 4.5% after boosting its sales outlook.

Real estate sector ( +0.6% ) leads gainers in the S&P 500 industry sectors, followed by industrials ( +0.3% ). Materials ( -0.5% ) and communication services decline the most ( -0.4% ).

Crude oil falls 1.9% to $42.00 per barrel; gold -0.1% to $1,945.10 per ounce.