Exxaro Resources (OTC:EXXAF) has started with work on its Matla Mine 1 Relocation project, which has been on care and maintenance since 2016, a new decline shaft is being developed, including a boxcut with bulk materials handling facility.

The company targets first production from Mine 1 again in the 2H of 2023, at an annual capacity of 4M tonnes of coal, bringing the total production from the Matla operation to 10M tonnes a year for the remainder of its mine life to 2042.

Eskom is funding the R3.3B cost of the Matla Mine 1 Relocation project, while Exxaro remains responsible for project management and mining at Matla.