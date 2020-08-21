UBS is positive on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +0.6% ) after taking in the earnings report from Home Depot, Lowe's and Techtronic Industries.

"Overall, all of these results continue to show positive trends for SWK in our view. While some investors seem to be questioning the outperformance of TTI over the first six months of the year, we believe it actually bodes well for SWK and is consistent with management's 2Q20 message. While TTI and SWK have both benefited from consumer strength through higher POS sales, we believe that SWK has had little contribution from the pro side so far, where we expect demand to pick up in the back half of the year."

UBS keeps a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker and price target of $173 (~18X the H2 2021 - H1 2022 estimates).

A Notable Calls post yesterday on the building products sector also mentioned SWK positively.