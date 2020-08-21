A dive by Pivotal Research into TV ad trends has the firm staying "extremely bullish" on the opportunity created for connected TV by structural changes in the industry.

That includes a reiterated Buy rating on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Most respondents to Pivotal's survey see the company as the leader when it comes to CTV.

Buying and use cases in CTV are trending toward brand vs. direct response, Pivotal says. And demand-side platforms like The Trade Desk are the biggest buyers of CTV inventory.

Pivotal has a $550 price target, currently implying 17% upside.