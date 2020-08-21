For Q2, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +3.5% ) reported revenue of $94.26M (+215.4% Y/Y), +42% Q/Q led by sequentially revenue growth in all its U.S. markets except Massachusetts.

Wholesale revenue growth of 44% Q/Q to $55M and retail revenue growth of 39% Q/Q to $39M.

Number of tickets and average basket size increased 12% and 18% Q/Q respectively; same-store sales grew 31%.

California retail sales rose 10% Q/Q, while Cresco Labs total California revenue increased by 41%.

Due to the Origin House integration, adj. EBITDA of $16.5M increased 419% Q/Q.

Gross profit of $69.5M vs. $34.1M in Q1.

Cresco generates substantial operational leverage as selling, general & administrative expenses reduced $1.5M Q/Q.

Net loss narrowed to $4.7M from $13.4M in Q1.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at ~$71M vs. $49.1M as of December 31, 2019.

Q2 capital expenditure stood at $12M, mostly funded by tenant improvement allowances; it has $50M in tenant improvement allowances owed to be used for cultivation and production operations.

Shares outstanding on a fully converted basis stood at 377.7M as of June 30, 2020.

Cresco's two highest market share regions - Illinois and Pennsylvania - experienced $1B in run rate sales; while Illinois is set to issue its next 75 retail licenses, Cresco's wholesale business has rising opportunities.

During the quarter, Cresco increased its supply capacity in Illinois and Pennsylvania by 6x and 4x respectively; with additional supply to market in Q3 and Q4, revenue and market share is expected to accelerate.

