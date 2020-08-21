StealthGas (GASS +14.3% ) reported Q2 revenue increase of 6.4% Y/Y to $36.25M, reflecting 20% rise in time charter revenues stemming from time charters and reduced presence in the spot market.

Q2 Fleet utilization was 99.7%, with only 11 days of technical off hire.

Fleet calendar days down 6.5% Q/Q to 3,743. An average of 41.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the quarter.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 33.6% Y/Y to $14.91M, and margin slipped to 43.7% vs. 61.9% last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $11.79M, compared to $28.03M a year ago.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 37.7% and quarter over quarter reduction in finance costs by $1.7M.

Company has total cash of $51.5M as of June 30, 2020 - following the cash utilization for the acquisition of two new small LPG vessels from affiliates.

Company has total contracted revenues of ~$112M. Total anticipated voyage days of fleet is 71% covered for the remainder of 2020 and currently, 32% for 2021.

