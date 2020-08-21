Independent Bank (IBCP -1.1% ) names Gavin Mohr as new Chief Financial Officer, effective Sep. 14, 2020.

Existing CFO Robert Shuster who re-joined on interim basis will remain with the company in the role of senior financial executive until October 31, 2020.

Most recently, Mohr served as CFO of STAR Financial Bank and has previously worked with Yadkin Bank and Tower Financial.

"We are excited to have Gavin join our organization. His strong leadership capabilities and excellent technical skills will be a great addition to our team," says the president and CEO William Kessel.

