Stocks edge up after better-than-expected economic data

U.S. stocks push up, after wobbling a bit, as U.S. PMI composite flash and existing home sales data came in better than expected. Treasurys and the U.S. dollar also rise.

Existing home sales in July surged 24.7%, the most on record, and marked the second straight month.

The Dow rises 0.2% , the Nasdaq gains 0.4% , while the S&P 500 adds 0.1% .

Treasurys yield slips 1 basis point to 0.64%; the Dollar Index climbs 0.6% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, materials ( -1.0% ), utilities ( -0.7% ), and real estate ( -0.5% ) lead the decliners, while information technology ( +0.9% ) and industrials ( +0.2% ) rise the most.

Apple, which hit $2T in market cap on Wednesday, continues to strengthen as its stock split date (Monday) approaches, rising 2.9% . Nvidia gains 2.5% .