Stocks edge up after better-than-expected economic data

U.S. stocks push up, after wobbling a bit, as U.S. PMI composite flash and existing home sales data came in better than expected. Treasurys and the U.S. dollar also rise.
Existing home sales in July surged 24.7%, the most on record, and marked the second straight month.
The Dow rises 0.2%, the Nasdaq gains 0.4%, while the S&P 500 adds 0.1%.
Treasurys yield slips 1 basis point to 0.64%; the Dollar Index climbs 0.6%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, materials (-1.0%), utilities (-0.7%), and real estate (-0.5%) lead the decliners, while information technology (+0.9%) and industrials (+0.2%) rise the most.
Apple, which hit $2T in market cap on Wednesday, continues to strengthen as its stock split date (Monday) approaches, rising 2.9%. Nvidia gains 2.5%.
Deere (+3.7%) helps pull up industrials after boosting its sales guidance.