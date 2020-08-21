Walt Disney (DIS -0.4% ) and Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.5% ) are moving back toward pre-pandemic normalcy in one sense: They've undone temporary pay cuts and reinstated executive salaries that were reduced.

Fox ended compensation reductions of 15% for executives at the VP level and above, saying “The sacrifice you have made over the past several months has allowed us to protect our full-time colleagues with salary and benefit continuation."

And Disney is reversing moves that reduced salaries of VPs by 20%, senior VPs by 25% and executive VPs by 30%. CEO Bob Chapek had taken a 50% cut, and Executive Chairman Bob Iger elected to forgo his salary for the year.