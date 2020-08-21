During Q2, Cato (CATO -22.3% ) opened 36 new stores which were committed earlier, relocated 1 store and permanently closed 3 stores; sales dipped 21% to $166.17M, same-store sales dipped 24% Y/Y.

As of August 1, 2020, Cato operated 1,333 stores in 31 states, vs. 1,299 stores in 31 states in year ago period.

"Sales softened through the quarter and into early August. As we see this trend continuing, we are cautious about the second half of the year," president & CEO John Cato commented.

Gross margin narrowed 1,780 basis points to 20.2%.

Net loss expanded to $7.2M or -$0.30/share vs. net income of $11.9M or $0.48/share in year ago quarter.

Cato paid $30M on its line of credit in Q2, thereby leading the outstanding balance to $0; unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $137M and full availability on its $35M revolving line of credit.

