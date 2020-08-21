Oxitec finally on go with Florida Keys mosquito control program

It took over 10 years, but the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) Board of Commissioners has finally signed off on a pilot program testing Oxitec's genetically modified mosquitoes as a way to control mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

The company engineers male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to harbor a self-limiting gene. Upon release in the local environment, they mate with females. Half the female progeny die (females are the disease spreaders) in each reproductive cycle via inheriting the self-limiting gene from the male. Males, who do not "bite," continue to live and reproduce.

One unanswered question is the number of times engineered males need to be released in order to control the number of wild-type female mosquitoes. Even with a 50% reduction in these females after each reproductive cycle, the population may never be completely eradicated.

Oxitec and the FKMCD are in the final stages of planning to determine the timing and locations of deployment.

It launched earlier projects in Brazil and India.

The company has developed a CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system to generate 100% sterile males. The advantages of this approach are the elimination of antibiotics and the ability to deploy the mosquitoes as eggs, enabling storage for up to a year and global delivery.

Intrexon acquired the UK-based company in August 2015 for $160M in cash and stock. Venture Capital shop Third Security scooped it up earlier this year.

Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences is also testing engineered mosquitoes in its Debug project.