NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) appointed Vincent Pilette as the new CEO last November, and Argus analyst Joseph Bonner thinks the company has found its footing under the new management.

Bonner says management is now setting "clear goals" and delivering "solid results."

The analyst notes that NLOK added more than 400K new customers in Q1, driven by the pandemic's demand for remote connectivity, a tailwind that may or may not prove sustainable.

Argus upgrades NortonLifeLock from Hold to Buy with a $27 price target. The company has a Neutral average Wall Street analysts rating, while SA contributors have a Bullish rating.