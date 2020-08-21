Vasta Platform (VSTA -8.8% ) Q2 revenue of R$120.23M (-12.9% Y/Y)

Revenue break-up: Subscription model- R$104.55M, Core business- R$102.84M, complementary solutions- R$1.71M, increased 402% YTD.

Gross profit margin of 59.7% vs. 57.4% prior.

Operating margin -36.9% vs. -19.1% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of -R$1.67M affected mainly by lower revenues and the increase in marketing expenses, vs. R$1M figure last year.

Vasta successfully concluded its IPO on Nasdaq, the largest IPO of a Brazilian education company.

