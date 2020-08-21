Nike (NKE +0.6% ) is partnering with the NFL to offer a free digital training tool called 11-Online for athletes looking to stay in shape during the pandemic.

The classes will stream at 11onfootball.com and are available on Nike's Train Club app.

All 32 NFL teams participated in the platform, with the list of instructors including Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson.

Nike continues to steer through the pandemic and global economic downturn efficiently, with shares topping the S&P 500 Index over the last six months.

Nike has also outperformed the broad market in a one-year, five-year and 10-year comparison.