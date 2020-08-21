X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is down 13.18% after the company posted 51% year on year decrease in Q2 top-line to RMB387.9M.

The loan facilitation amount of Xiaoying Credit Loan declined 39.9% Y/Y to RMB4.58B, accounting for 74.9% of total loan facilitation of RMB6.15B.

"During the second quarter, our number of active borrowers reached 625,707, representing an increase of 46% from 428,366 from the previous quarter. It is mainly due to an increase in the number of active borrowers of Xiaoying Credit Loan," told president Simon Cheng in Q2 earnings conference call.

The delinquency rates for 91-80 days was 9.44% compared to 4.99% a year ago.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB325.9M, compared to a 2Q19 adjusted net income of RMB355M; Adjusted EPS of -RMB2.04.

Total o/s loan balance was RMB12.18B, compared with RMB19.82B a year ago.

"The total credit lines provided by our institutional partners expanded to RMB62.1 billion from RMB58.6 billion as of March 31, 2020," told CEO and founder Justin Tang.

Looking forward, X Financial expects a quarter-on-quarter growth over 20% in the total loan facilitation for Q3. The company furtherexpects to be able to resume the profit during 2H20.

Q2 earnings call presentation

Previously: X Financial reports Q2 results (Aug. 20)