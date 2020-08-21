There's branding, then there's branding.

Building on what appears to be a campaign to project a digital cool image, Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ) introduced its own typeface, called Goldman Sans, in June.

GS describes the typeface, which is free for anyone to download, as "approachable without being whimsical." The bank said particular attention was paid to the design of numerals to ensure the "readability of large quantities of very small numbers."

The move comes after the bank collaborated with Apple on a credit card, relaxed its dress code, and launched its Marcus online consumer bank.

Goldman plans to phase the font into its branding and marketing on its website, apps and, yes, YouTube videos. What, no TikTok?

Other firms that recently commissioned their own bespoke typefaces include Southwest Airlines, CNN, Toyota, and Duolingo, the New York Times reports.