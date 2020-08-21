Noting the company's pandemic tailwind, Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim starts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Buy rating and $160 price target.

Kim calls ZS one of the "very few" software names benefiting from the work from home trend's demand for cloud-based security architecture.

The analyst thinks the Street is looking for a new security paradigm, focusing on multi-tenant cloud platforms rather than the traditional network perimeter approach.

ZS is "he single best pure-play vendor" to benefit from the shift, says Kim.

Zscaler shares are up 0.5% to $137.07.

Upcoming catalyst: Zscaler will report fiscal Q4 earnings on September 9. Consensus estimates expect $118.62M in revenue and $0.03 EPS. ZS guided $117-119M in revenue and EPS of $0.02-0.03.