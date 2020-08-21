For FQ1, MakeMyTrip (MMYT +1.1% ) reported revenue of $6.76M (-96.6% Y/Y) missing consensus by $3.79M; led by a dip in air ticketing (-91.6% Y/Y), hotels&packages (-98.4% Y/Y) and bus ticketing (-98.2% Y/Y).

Loss narrowed to $34.6M or -$0.32/share vs. -$42.6M or -$0.41/share in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents and term deposits stood at $173.8M.

According to a recent Goldman Sachs research report, India's online travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to reach $31B in bookings by FY25; online hotels growth is expected to reach 20%/year.

