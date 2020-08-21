KeyBanc's review of weekly videogame trends shows some strength for the sector overall, but with localized effects.

The trends look stable to positive for Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.5% ) and Glu Mobile (GLUU -1.7% ) in particular, the bank says.

Meanwhile, it finds negative trends for Electronic Arts (EA -1.4% ), Ubisoft (UBSFY +0.4% ) and Zynga (ZNGA -0.6% ) - although in the latter case, it finds the recently closed acquisition of Peak (which added some new "forever franchises" via Toon Blast and Toy Blast) is trending better than expected.

July marked the latest month for strong sales across the gaming sector, with software games going like gangbusters and gaming accessories helping to make up for a slowdown in hardware, as buyers await a new round of top-tier consoles from Sony and Microsoft.