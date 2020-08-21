High Tide to buy Meta Growth, creating biggest pot retail chain in Canada

Canadian cannabis retailers High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF +11.0% ) and Meta Growth (OTCPK:NACNF +25.0% ) have announced plans to merge, in a move to form the country's largest pot shop network.

The two companies said that the combined retailer will have 63 licensed cannabis stores across Canada with plans to double that to 115 by the end of 2021 and $133M in annualized revenue.

The deal is expected to result in operational savings of ~$8-$9M, with positive adjusted EBITDA.

Meta Growth shareholders will receive 0.824 High Tide shares, implying a price per META Share of $0.133, representing a premium of 14%. Meta shareholders will own ~45% of the combined entity.

"The combination with Meta is a watershed moment in High Tide's evolution as we become Canada's largest and strongest cannabis retailer,” said High Tide CEO Raj Grover, who along with his team will lead the combined company.