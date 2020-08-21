Chinese automaker Xpeng Motors (XPEV) expects to offer 85M ADSs at a price of $11 to $13 per ADS in its IPO. The company will raise more than $1.1B at the top end of the range.

The company says it is primarily targeting the mid- to high-end segment in China's passenger EV market, with prices ranging from 150K renminbi ($21.7K) to 300K renminbi ($43.4K) for its Smart EVs. Xpeng says it is utilizing an omni-channel sales model, which combines a data-driven and targeted online marketing strategy with a physical sales and service network. As of June 30, the physical sales and service network consisted of a total of 147 stores and service centers, which cover 52 major cities in China.

A snapshot from the filing:

SEC Form F-1

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are local competitors.