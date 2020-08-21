Saying Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is becoming a "de facto" enterprise IT standard, Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiates the company with a Buy rating and $270 price target.

Kim sees a growing number of enterprises turning to Splunk to manage "complex hybrid IT environments with disparate technologies."

The analyst notes that Splunk's reported a 76% Y/Y growth in deals over $1M last quarter, a trend that's expected to continue.

Splunk management has guided over 40% annual ARR growth over the next three years as the company shifts to a SaaS model.

Upcoming catalyst: Splunk will report earnings on August 26. Consensus estimates forecast $520.27M in revenue and a $0.34 loss per share. Splunk guided $520M in revenue and a non-GAAP operating margin of negative 10-15%.

Splunk shares are up 1% to $202.07.