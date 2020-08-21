TikTok (BDNCE) will continue to operate its fast-rising short-video app in the U.S., its regional chief says - regardless of the Trump administration's threats to ban it.

“We believe we have multiple paths forward to ensure that we continue to provide this amazing app experience to the millions of Americans who come to rely on it every day," says TikTok's Vanessa Pappas.

Pappas is general manager of TikTok's business in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand - the portions that are reportedly foremost in sale discussions with Microsoft (MSFT -0.4% ) and Oracle (ORCL -0.9% ).

“We’ve made it clear that we strongly disagree with the conclusions of CFIUS (the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.) and we're certainly disappointed in the outcome that we saw there,” Pappas says. "We still haven't been presented with any evidence to back up those claims and assertions.”

The approaching deadline from the administration is affecting business for TikTok, with employees wondering if they'll get paid - TikTok says it will continue to pay workers, just as it has in India after a ban there - foreign workers wondering if they'll lose visas, and advertisers and social media stars looking to add clauses to contracts to address the outcome of a ban.