Homebuilders climb after July existing home sales marked its biggest gain on record, highlighting consumers' appetite for houses as supply remains limited.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 1.2% . (At $56.05 in midday trading in New York, the ETF is not far from its 52-week high of $56.40.)

Among the biggest gainers are Toll Brothers (TOL +2.6% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +1.5% ), Lennar (LEN +2.2% ), Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV +1.1% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.7% ), and PulteGroup (PHM +1.6% ).

But homebuilders aren't the only ones to benefit from strong home sales — home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW +1.4% ), paint producer Sherwin-Williams (SHW +0.7% ), and buildings materials maker Owens Corning (OC +1.6% ) also gain.

See one-year chart for total return of ITB vs. DHI, LOW, and OC: