Homebuilders climb after July existing home sales marked its biggest gain on record, highlighting consumers' appetite for houses as supply remains limited.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 1.2%. (At $56.05 in midday trading in New York, the ETF is not far from its 52-week high of $56.40.)
Among the biggest gainers are Toll Brothers (TOL +2.6%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +1.5%), Lennar (LEN +2.2%), Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV +1.1%), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.7%), and PulteGroup (PHM +1.6%).
But homebuilders aren't the only ones to benefit from strong home sales — home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW +1.4%), paint producer Sherwin-Williams (SHW +0.7%), and buildings materials maker Owens Corning (OC +1.6%) also gain.
See one-year chart for total return of ITB vs. DHI, LOW, and OC: