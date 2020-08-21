The $2,000 level appears to be just a pitstop for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as it adds another 3.35% and traded as high as $2,081.68 earlier in the session on the record date for the upcoming split.

Every day Tesla pushes higher, it seems a new analyst is coming out with an opinion that General Motors (GM -0.7% ) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) should separate their EV businesses to catch a lofty trading multiple. Bloomberg observes that it just worked in the energy sector with German utility RWE's (OTCPK:RWEOY) clean energy swap with Eon SE.

"Perhaps if Tesla did weaponize its share price by raising another enormous chunk of cheap capital, that might convince rivals to think more creatively," writes Chris Bryant.

Experimenting with Seeking Alpha's peer comparison tool drives homes that point.