On elevated trading volume, Plug Power (PLUG -5.4% ) trades lower after Citron Research takes aim once again.

"$PLUG back to $7 as it is the Anti- Tesla. Why even look to short $TSLA when $PLUG is twice as expensive with a never profitable business," tweeted the firm. The $7 mark is about 48% below where Plug Power started the day.

Citron has been negative on PLUG dating back to 2014.

PLUG scores a very low 2.33 out of 5.00 on the Seeking Alpha author ratings chart, while 8 out of 10 Wall Street firms covering the stock are bullish. Something has to give there.