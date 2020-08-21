Blink Charging (BLNK -9.7% ) announces a program for existing Blink EV charging station host locations to upgrade their charging station, the IQ 200.

During the past year, company has upgraded 884 charging stations as part of a strategic infrastructure improvement program.

“For EV drivers, our new equipment provides a more reliable and improved experience. For our hosts, the IQ 200 represents a more manageable asset with improved charging technology, making the units a better option for the long-term” says Chairman and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.