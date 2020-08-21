Facebook (FB -0.5% ) is losing its chief marketing officer.

Antonio Lucio is set to depart the company after two years, according to media reports citing Facebook's internal message board.

He was hired in August 2018 following his service at HP, at a challenging time for Facebook's public image as it faced flak over data-privacy practice, from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and its handling of offensive content and false news.

He had taken over about nine months after the resignation of Gary Briggs.

Meanwhile on the Facebook beat: The social network is preparing steps to take in case of a scenario where President Trump or his campaign use Facebook to wrongly claim he won another four-year term, or otherwise delegitimize the election results in November, The New York Times reports.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and key lieutenants have discuss the prospect of a "kill switch" that turns off political advertising after Election Day, in order to quell potential misinformation after the vote is done.

The preparations follow a ramp-up in sharper comments from Trump about whether the election will have been fair if he loses, and casting doubt upon the legitimacy of mail-in voting, despite a long history of the practice in the United States.

