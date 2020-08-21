Britain's Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF +3.0% ) announces new strategic partnership with Reaction Engines to develop high-Mach aircraft propulsion systems for defence applications for Reaction Engines’ heat exchanger technology.

The companies aim to explore opportunities in supersonic and hypersonic aviation.

"We will also explore the use of Reaction Engines’ technology within our aerospace gas turbines and its potential application in future hybrid-electric propulsion systems," says Mark Thompson, Rolls-Royce's director of global strategy & business development.

Rolls-Royce will make a further investment in Reaction Engines as part of a wider funding round.

