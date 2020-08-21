U.S. rig count rebounds by 10, bouncing off low

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 10, to 254, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose by 11, to 183, while gas rigs fell by 1 (to 69%) and two rigs are still classified as miscellaneous.

As for major basin variances, rigs in the Permian Basin rose by 10, to 127. They dropped by 2 in Eagle Ford, to 9. Marcellus grew by 1, to 26; and Haynesville was flat at 32.

WTI Crude is off 2.6%, to $41.68/barrel.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX