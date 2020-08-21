The Las Vegas, NV-based Software SPAC, Software Acquisition Group II (SAII) has filed IPO with SEC to raise $150M by issuing 15M units at $10/unit.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.

The second blank check company led by former Ooyala officers, CEO, CFO, and Chairman Jonathan Huberman, and VP of Acquisitions Mike Nikzad would command a market value of $188M at the proposed price.

The pair's first SPAC, Software Acquisition Group (NASDAQ:SAQNU) went public in November 2019 and recently merged with streaming platform CuriosityStream.