Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) indirect mortgage holdings subsidiary closes its offering of $750M of 6.500% senior notes due 2025.

Genworth Mortgage Holdings Inc. will hold on to $300M of the proceeds with the rest distributed to GMHI's direct parent, Genworth Holdings.

Under its agreement with AXA SA, Genworth Holdings plans to repay or reduce debt maturities in an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering (less certain amounts held back to fund interest payments, and offering costs and expenses).

GNW slides 5.1% , giving back some of the 11% gain the stock experienced after news that China Oceanwide's chairman was in San Francisco working on getting offshore financing for its acquisition of GNW.

GNW's long-term debt by quarter: