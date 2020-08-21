Håkan Björklund steps down as chairman of Qiagen's (QGEN +1.3% ) supervisory board and is succeeded by Lawrence A. Rosen, about a week after its proposed acquisition by Thermo Fisher failed.

"As the leadership and composition of the supervisory board changes, and also in light of the recent outcome of the proposed acquisition by Thermo Fisher, the supervisory board wants to express its full commitment to Qiagen pursuing a growth strategy focused on execution and greater value creation," said in a statement.

Björklund also steps down as a member of the supervisory board and won't stand for re-election at the company's next annual meeting planned for June 2021.

As a result, the number of supervisory directors is reduced to six.

Thermo Fisher walked away from the proposed acquisition last week after holders of most of Qiagen's shares rejected TMO's sweetened €43.00 per share offer.