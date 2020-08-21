TechCrunch sources say Palantir (PALAN) will include a lockup period after its rumored direct listing late next month, an unusual combination.

Bloomberg sources say 80% of shares would be locked until after the FY20 results are reported. Palntir's fiscal year is the same as the calendar year, and the report would happen around February.

The structure might raise eyebrows but would help mitigate the volatility that can follow a direct listing.

Earlier today, TechCrunch posted leaked S-1 documents showing that Palantir brought in $742M in revenue in 2019 (+25% Y/Y) and a net loss of $580M, flat on the year.

For the first six months of 2020, revenue totaled $481M (+49% Y/Y).

Post updated to include Bloomberg information.