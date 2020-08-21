TechCrunch sources say Palantir (PALAN) will include a lockup period after its rumored direct listing, an unusual combination.

The structure might raise eyebrows but would help mitigate the volatility that can follow a direct listing.

Earlier today, TechCrunch posted leaked S-1 documents showing that Palantir brought in $742M in revenue in 2019 (+25% Y/Y) and a net loss of $580M, flat on the year.

For the first six months of 2020, revenue totaled $481M (+49% Y/Y).

