Join the party: Alphabet (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.2% ) was also kicking (at least at least a few of) the tires on TikTok (BDNCE), Bloomberg reports, saying the company examined the idea of acquiring a minority stake.

Alphabet was looking at taking the stake as part of a consortium of firms, but the talks didn't pan out - leaving Microsoft (MSFT -0.6% ) still in pole position (with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) not far behind?).

The effort to build a group for such a bid ended recently, but Alphabet hasn't ruled out the prospect of taking part in future such bids.

Earlier, TikTok pledged it would continue operating in the U.S. somehow, regardless of whether the Trump administration carried through on threats to ban the app or force owner ByteDance to divest.