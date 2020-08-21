Zoom Video price target raised as Rosenblatt forecasts Q2 strength
Aug. 21, 2020 3:08 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Ahead of the earnings report on August 31, Rosenblatt raises its Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $210 to $260.
- Analyst Ryan Koontz expects "very strong" revenue and revenue guidance.
- Koontz says the pandemic tailwind could drive rapid consumer adoption and strong upside to the FY21 consensus, which sees $1.81B in revenue and $1.29 EPS versus Zoom's guidance of $1.775-1.8B and $1.21-1.29, respectively.
- Potential headwinds include competition (Microsoft Teams) and valuation (shares up 327% YTD), which drive Rosenblatt's Neutral rating.
- For Q2, consensus estimates expect Zoom to report $500.35M in revenue and $0.45 EPS. Zoom guided $495-500M in revenue and $0.44-0.46 EPS.
- Zoom shares are down 0.2% to $290.