Zoom Video price target raised as Rosenblatt forecasts Q2 strength

  • Ahead of the earnings report on August 31, Rosenblatt raises its Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $210 to $260.
  • Analyst Ryan Koontz expects "very strong" revenue and revenue guidance.
  • Koontz says the pandemic tailwind could drive rapid consumer adoption and strong upside to the FY21 consensus, which sees $1.81B in revenue and $1.29 EPS versus Zoom's guidance of $1.775-1.8B and $1.21-1.29, respectively.
  • Potential headwinds include competition (Microsoft Teams) and valuation (shares up 327% YTD), which drive Rosenblatt's Neutral rating.
  • For Q2, consensus estimates expect Zoom to report $500.35M in revenue and $0.45 EPS. Zoom guided $495-500M in revenue and $0.44-0.46 EPS.
  • Zoom shares are down 0.2% to $290.
