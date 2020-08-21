The premium-access streaming release of anticipated big-budget movie Mulan to Disney Plus (DIS -0.3% ) will also be available on "select platforms" including Roku (ROKU -1.4% ), Apple (AAPL +5.3% ) and Google (GOOG +0.1% , GOOGL +0.1% ).

It was big news when Disney took one of the pandemic's most anticipated tentpole releases and gave it a streaming launch set for Sept. 4 (for a $29.99 fee on top of a Disney Plus subscription). Now it's getting a wider distribution.

Notably absent from the usual streaming-partner suspects: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.5% ).

That suggests that viewers will be able to use in-app purchases on those additional platforms without a complicated workaround through Disney Plus. And LightShed's Rich Greenfield notes that means there's some economic sharing going on there with partners.

Interestingly, in discussing the selection of $29.99 as a price point on top of Disney Plus' standard monthly cost, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney wasn't just drawing that $30 fee from the transaction but that it "also acts as a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney Plus." Was that incentive surpassed by the scale of the revenue sharing with partners?