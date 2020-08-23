With most credit card issuers offering consumers forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic, how much can really be said about July's credit card delinquency and charge-off metrics?

There are always a couple of analysts willing to offer their views.

Oppenheimer's Dominick Gabriele and Raphael Posadas find it more helpful to look at loan growth trends vs. credit quality "as investors continue to search for stabilization in the loan books."

Points out that credit card commercial bank H8 credit card loans (provided by the Federal Reserve each week), continued to trend down, with Aug. 5 down 8.6% Y/Y. "Our card player's books are down 5%-16% Y/Y in July, "slightly worse than likely expectations" after Q2 management commentary of purchase volume growth.

Payment rates continued to rebound in July after slowing from February "and are at some of the highest levels we saw in 2019," the analysts said. "Barring further stimulus, we would expect this to reverse course/stabilize."

Says deferrals were largely between ~3% and ~10% in July; but commentary suggests that deferrals only contribute a few basis point direct benefit, Gabriele and Posadas wrote.

Card net charge-offs (NCOs) fell 4 basis point and delinquencies (DQs) declined 39 bps Y/Y as forbearance and stimulus continue to buoy credit quality, write Jefferies analysts.

They expect credit card loans to stay in forbearance across its coverage until Q3. "And we expect NCOs/DQs to migrate as forbearance periods come to a close, or as stimulus programs end," they wrote.

For auto loans, NCOs of 1.18% fell 225 bps Y/Y and 53 bps M/M, "given deferral programs and a strong increase recovery rates to near some of the highest rates we've seen since 2000."

"We continue to expect credit trends to be irregular in the coming months given the cross currents of economic recession, high unemployment, stimulus and forbearance," the Jefferies analysts said.

Continue to recommend Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) "given good end-market activity and 'stickier' revenue streams."

