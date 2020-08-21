Grupo Supervielle (SUPV -0.8% ) reports Q2 revenue AR$8.1B ( +301.2% Y/Y )

Active customers equaled 1.9M vs. 1.8M last year.

Net interest margin of 23.5% vs. 22% in Q2 2019.

Net income of AR$9.1B, down 5.3% Y/Y.

Total assets were down 5.8% Y/Y to AR$226.6B

EPS of AR$14.60 beats by AR$6.52 .

"Among SMEs, another important customer segment, we are seeing the rapid adoption of e-checks and e-factoring. We also continue to support payroll and working capital needs of our SME clients through loans at preferential rates, which reached 7% of our loan book at quarter end." says Patricio Supervielle, Chairman & CEO.

Previously: Grupo Supervielle EPS beats by AR$6.52 (Aug. 20)