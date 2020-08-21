In a legal filing, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) accuses Epic Games of asking for individual treatment and violating its App Store rules.

Apple produced three emails from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney to back its allegation. Earlier this month, Sweeney had denied claims Epic sought "a special deal."

Key quote from the filing: "In the wake of its own voluntary actions, Epic now seeks emergency relief. But the ‘emergency’ is entirely of Epic’s own making."

The filing is the latest swing in a fight that started with Epic releasing a direct payment method in Fortnite to get around Apple's 30% App Store cut. Apple pulled the game, and Epic sued claiming anticompetitive behavior.

Epic asked for a temporary restraining order that would return Fortnite to the store while the legal battle continues. Apple says the game can only come back if the payment system is removed.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.