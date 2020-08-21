FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) has acquired Advanced Technical Solutions (ATS), a Swedish-based provider of 3D digital twin solution technology, for an undisclosed consideration.

The acquisition will integrate ATS's Traceable 3D system, which enables highly accurate and repeatable 3D scans, into the FARO Webshare Cloud platform, which is expected to bolster FARO's ability to improve customers' time to decision with faster 3D imaging at up to 1mm accuracy.

Göran Bergqvist, ATS's CEO will continue to lead the ATS operation. The ATS Swedish facility will also act as a Nordic sales and service center for FARO.