Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) announced that the Toronto Police Service is deploying 2,350 Axon Body 3 cameras along with an additional 3,000 licenses to its digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.

Axon Evidence will help Toronto Police to manage and share digital evidence more efficiently with access to tools such as redaction, auto-tagging and transcription resulting in cost and time savings for the police service.

The order was received in 3Q20 and will ship in multiple phases beginning August 2020.

“Axon is transforming itself form a hardware provider to a software company that also produces devices. Axon’s products and services are becoming more valuable, as the need for transparency and accountability among police forces increases,” wrote SA contributor Adriano Milani, with a Neutral rating.