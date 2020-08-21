Big tech lifts stock averages higher as energy lags

The three major U.S. stock average close the last session of the week higher, led by mostly big tech names, a common theme of the post-pandemic stock rally.
Still, only 30% of stocks advanced.
Apple, alone, added more than $100B to its market cap today and almost $162B this week.
Treasurys edged up, with 10-year yield down 1 basis point at 0.64%.
Crude oil slid 1.3% to $42.28 per barrel; gold was little changed, settling at $1,945.80 per ounce.
The Dollar Index rose 0.5% for the session, but only edged up 0.1% for the week.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology (+1.2%) took the lead, followed by industrials (+0.3%). The biggest laggards were energy (-0.6%) and materials (-0.5%).
Tech shone strong this week with the Nasdaq climbing 2.7%. The S&P 500 managed a 0.7% gain, it fourth straight weekly gain, while the Dow ended the week roughly flat.